Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- Saving for the grave - Just as the cost of living has gone up, so has the cost of dying, and funerals can now cost big bucks. Here are some unique ways people are trying to save for the grave. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been 128 homicides this year in Kansas City. But one group is helping those left behind, led by a woman who knows the feeling all too well. (More)

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A four-year-old boy was injured when a car drove through his family's home Thursday night. (More)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The massive Holiday Boutique kicks off today, as more than 300 vendors are set to showcase food, gifts and a lot more at the Overland Park Convention Center. (More)

KANSAS (KCTV) -- In a story stranger than fiction, the Kansas Attorney General says the state needs to take over the lab of a local man accused of botching autopsies nationwide. He's banned from procedures in Kansas, but is free to do them in other states. (More)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

(CNN) -- A national group has compiled statistics showing which sports injuries cause the most ER visits among young people. (More)

Sports

CLEVELAND, OH (CNN) -- In a swing heard 'round the world, Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett is facing serious discipline from the NFL after hitting the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback in the head with his own helmet during Thursday night's game. (More)

