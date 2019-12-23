Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Dec. 23, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Millions of Americans still aren't done holiday shopping, and more than 30 million didn't even start until this past weekend. We break down the numbers and look here locally. (More)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) — Human remains found in a Columbia landfill in September have been confirmed to be those of a woman missing for more than 13 years. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS., police officer is recovering after his patrol car was struck by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) — The Lawrence library is joining a growing number that are dropping fines for overdue books. (More)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A 4-year-old is on a mission to raise $500 before Christmas. He’s appealing to those who might like abstract art, but his message can really resonate with anyone. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents. (More)
Sports
CHICAGO (AP) -- Mahomes outplayed Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another score, and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 Sunday night for their fifth straight win. (More)
