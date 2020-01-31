Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- From KC to Miami, we have your full Chiefs coverage ahead of Super Bowl LIV. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A big-time architecture firm is making waves after releasing renderings of a downtown Royals ballpark in Kansas City. (More)
MIAMI (KCTV) -- In a heartwarming story, the Chiefs are sending a fan with cerebral palsy to the Super Bowl! (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- After months of fruitless negotiations between the district and its teachers, the Shawnee Mission School Board on Thursday night approved new three-year contracts for its teachers. Angry teachers now have three options---accept the new deal, work under the terms of the old deal, or quit.
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- A man has been convicted of a triple murder in KCK. (More)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- The Trump impeachment trial will soon end, and could do so without any witnesses being called. (More)
MIAMI (AP) -- Here are some key stats and numbers that could help determine whether our boys from Arrowhead take home the Lombardi Trophy. (More)
