KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City air travelers can expect more cancellations and even pricier flights ahead of this holiday season, as D.C. hearings heat up over Boeing plane crash deaths. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You might've noticed a seriously stinky smell in Kansas City this week. Reporter Nathan Vickers followed his nose and sniffed around for answers. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With MLK Boulevard changing its name back to The Paseo, some are looking to honor Martin Luther King by transforming the Kansas City park that already bears his name but not much else. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From bombs and helicopters to military vehicles and a new exhibit, the World War I Museum in Kansas City is expecting a huge turnout for Veterans Weekend. Reporter Abby Dodge got a preview look into some of the attractions. (More)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- A 10-year-old boy is now in Missouri state custody after being implicated in the burning death of a 14 year old. (More)
(CNN) -- The CDC says there are now over 2,000 cases nationwide of vaping-related lung injuries, a stat that covers 49 states and at least 40 deaths. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's the question all Chiefs fans have had for weeks now. When is QB Patrick Mahomes coming back? On our KCTV5 sports podcast, we discuss whether the Chiefs star could start this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and whether that would be a good idea. (More)
