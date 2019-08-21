Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Teachers and faculty are coming back with a new sense of pride as niche.com rated Blue Springs the best school district in the Kansas City area. This is the second year in a row the district has received this distinction. (more)

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that the U.S. already has "very, very strong background checks" for gun purchases in the latest sign that he is backing away from throwing his political support behind changes to the system that are opposed by the powerful gun lobby. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Police officers aren't the only ones using dash cameras these days. More and more drivers are using the devices. In fact, Americans spend about $70 million on them every year. (more)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in Kansas City Tuesday. He started off the day by getting a tour of several Independence Public School programs. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Beto O’Rourke was at the Veteran’s Community Project in Kansas City Tuesday. He is not the first candidate to make a stop at the Veteran’s Community Project while visiting the metro, but organizers said the more people who do, the more veteran’s issues will be talked about. (more)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

(CNN) -- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will again reenter "The Matrix," starring in a third sequel to the 1999 science fiction film that's expected to begin production next year. (more)

Sports

Kansas City Royals v. Baltimore Orioles/ Baltimore, MD/ 6:05 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.