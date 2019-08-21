Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Teachers and faculty are coming back with a new sense of pride as niche.com rated Blue Springs the best school district in the Kansas City area. This is the second year in a row the district has received this distinction. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that the U.S. already has "very, very strong background checks" for gun purchases in the latest sign that he is backing away from throwing his political support behind changes to the system that are opposed by the powerful gun lobby. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Police officers aren't the only ones using dash cameras these days. More and more drivers are using the devices. In fact, Americans spend about $70 million on them every year. (more)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in Kansas City Tuesday. He started off the day by getting a tour of several Independence Public School programs. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Beto O’Rourke was at the Veteran’s Community Project in Kansas City Tuesday. He is not the first candidate to make a stop at the Veteran’s Community Project while visiting the metro, but organizers said the more people who do, the more veteran’s issues will be talked about. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will again reenter "The Matrix," starring in a third sequel to the 1999 science fiction film that's expected to begin production next year. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals v. Baltimore Orioles/ Baltimore, MD/ 6:05 p.m.
