Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, July 19, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy in Clinton Lake in the Lawrence area. Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kristen Channel says the boy went underwater Thursday while swimming near the outlet at the lake. (More)
BRANSON, MO (AP) -- One year after 17 people died when a boat sank on a Missouri lake near the tourist town of Branson, the question of whether the boats should return to the lake remains a topic of debate. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — They're here in Kansas. CBD products with a bit of that oh-so-taboo THC in them. To vape, to put under your tongue. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's been three years since Captain Dave Melton was killed in the line of duty, and his family is still coping with the tragedy. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Expect to hear the haunting refrain of "Memory," as performed by Jennifer Hudson, approximately 80 times in the office today: There's a good chance your coworkers are all watching the "Cats" trailer, and there's a very good chance they're all horrified by it. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Sporting Kansas City comes into a matchup against FC Dallas after putting together two consecutive shutout wins. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.