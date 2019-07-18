Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, July 18, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- An 18-year-old Lee’s Summit man has been charged with sexual abuse connected to his employment at a Lee’s Summit daycare facility. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You’ve probably seen the app that makes pictures of you look older, and you may have seen the alarming headlines about that app called “FaceApp.” It’s now the top free app on iTunes, but some say it poses major security risks. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — It's about to cost more for Missouri motorists to renew their driver's licenses and license plates. (More)
BRANSON, MO (AP) — One year after 17 people died when a boat sank on a Missouri lake near the tourist town of Branson, the question of whether the boats should return to the lake remains a topic of debate. (More)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) — The Kansas chapter of a Muslim civil rights group is calling for the resignation of an Independence, Missouri, city councilman who said during a meeting that Middle Eastern owners of discount smoke shops will "sell anything out the back door." (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) -- Police in West Virginia say wasp spray, a common product sold in grocery stores, is being used as an alternative to methamphetamine. They think the spray could even be linked to as many as three overdoses. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury. (More)
