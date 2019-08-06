Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two bodies are found behind a church. (more)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One question on the Lee’s Summit ballot is a bond issue, meaning your taxes will not increase if you vote yes. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Power and Light District is similar to the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio where a shooter was able to shoot 30 people in under a minute. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are announcing a few suggested routes to help traffic run smoother for Saturday’s preseason game. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City typically takes the edge over St. Louis in several studies, but not according to your pet. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- On a long-term spaceflight mission to Mars, astronauts will be continuously exposed to low-dose radiation in deep space. A new study found that this exposure can cause impairments in the brains of mice, resulting in learning and memory issues as well as anxiety. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Kansas City Royals v. Boston Red Sox/ Boston, MA/ 6:10 p.m.
BOSTON, MA (AP) — The music was blaring in the clubhouse and Boston utility player Brock Holt was holding a microphone, acting like a DJ. (more)
