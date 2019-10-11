Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a major Missouri construction project, all southbound traffic on the Buck O'Neil Bridge will be shut down for bridge deck repair work over the weekend. Southbound traffic will be detoured to southbound Route 9 across the Heart of America Bridge, and back to Broadway Blvd. Southbound Route 169 traffic will be able to access the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. That starts at 7 p.m. Friday and extends through 5 a.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, KS/BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Just days after 2 schools announced they are investigating racist chants made at a volleyball match, one of the schools is deciding whether to skip the weekend tournament where the two teams could face off again. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One day after charging a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy for a non-deadly shooting this summer, the prosecutor is taking a second look at a deadly shooting she was cleared on. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NBA has apologized to China after one of its team owners tweeted about his support for Hong Kong protesters. However, a Missouri legislator is strongly against the NBA apologizing and is making his feelings known about his support for the protesters. Sen. Josh Hawley sat down with KCTV5 to talk about that and other hot-button issues. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Details found in a search warrant return are tying the two suspects in a KCK bar mass shooting to local gang activity. KCTV5 dug into the gang the two may be associated with. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
NEW YORK, NY (CNN) -- The NBA has spent years and many millions of dollars investing in China and building its brand there. CNN chronicles how one tweet became that brand's worst nightmare. (More)
Sports
SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A trick play on the football field has turned a Smithville school into a viral sensation. You gotta see this. (More)
