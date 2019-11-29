Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As deals spread out and online sales continue to dig into brick-and-mortar profits, you might see fewer crowds taking part in Black Friday this year. (More)
MISSOURI (KCTV) -- Wrongly convicted? A Missouri man will spend the holidays behind bars despite a prosecutor saying he's innocent. (More)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Did you see the Blue Springs High School's marching band in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? Take a look! (More)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- We rode along with a Lee's Summit volunteer group who spent their Thanksgiving delivering meals to the elderly and those in need. (More)
EMPORIA, KS (AP) -- Kansas Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck while walking along the turnpike in Emporia, KS. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(AP) -- Black Friday has gone global, but not everyone's happy. Amazon workers in Germany are striking, and lawmakers in France are proposing a ban on Black Friday shopping. (More)
Sports
(AP) -- From the NFL to college basketball, it was an eventful Thanksgiving in the world of sports. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.