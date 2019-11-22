Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Six months after an EF-3 tornado devastated much of Missouri's capital, KCTV5 was in Jefferson City looking at the scars that still remain, and the brick and mortar that's been rebuilt. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri is less than two months away from legalizing medical marijuana, and businesses are frantically jockeying for position. (More)
BLUE SPRINGS MO (KCTV) -- Amid more vaping injury cases, Blue Springs has raised its municipal vaping age to 21. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- After a massive tax scandal that saw many people's assessments rise drastic amounts, the county decided...well, not much. (More)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people. One Kansas City-area organization is working with schools to get staff and students the training they say could save lives. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- The CDC says vaping lung injury cases have risen to more than 2,000 nationwide. (More)
Sports
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Jayhawks Coach Bill Self hopes a trip to Hawaii is just what his basketball team needs to bring the players together. (More)
