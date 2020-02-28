Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Ahead of the anticipated coronavirus, we found out what local schools are doing to prepare, should it come to that. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A historic house in KC could be demolished soon, but a lot of locals are lining up to try to save it. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least four students were hurt in a school bus crash yesterday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A police chase turned into a deadly crash in Midtown. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri public health officials have been keeping tabs on several dozen people who have may been exposed to the new coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk, but that none has become ill. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(AP) --Global stock markets plunged further Friday on spreading virus fears, deepening a global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When we heard that a Mahomes trading card sold for $76,000 on eBay, we sent KCTV5’s Andrew Zimmerman to rip open the old school version of Mahomes mania. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.