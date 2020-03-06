Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, March 6, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As hand sanitizer flies off the shelves, here's how to make your own if your store is out. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the threat of COVID-19 looms, Kansas City gets ready to host several large-crowd events, including Biden and Sanders rallies, Sporting KC matches and the Big 12 Tournament. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Could crime-fighting aerial surveillance help solve Kansas City's high homicide rate? (More)
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Kansas City gets five coronavirus testing kits, and they're not here yet. The rest of Jackson County also gets five, and they just got in. A look at how local COVID-19 testing works. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Residents near Columbus Park say something should be done concerning the growing homeless population and piles of trash at that neighborhood. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Thousands of Americans have been asked by state governments to self-quarantine. Here's what that looks like. (More)
Sports
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas responds to allegations that its men's basketball program took part in NCAA Level 1 violations. (More)
