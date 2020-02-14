Your Morning Brief

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Happy Valentine's Day! Romance scams target thousands of people each year, and cost those victims nearly half a billion dollars! (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Northland was captivated overnight by the frantic search for a missing 6-year-old boy in sub-freezing temperatures. He ended up being safe inside his house the entire time. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Negro Leagues Baseball was established 100 years ago. We got into the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and spoke with those in charge about history, America's pastime, and what it all means now. (More)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park's mayor has laid out a plan to help with congestion along U.S. 69 Highway. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Nevada gun maker implicated in a Kansas City gun trafficking lawsuit has filed for bankruptcy. (More)

(CNN/MEREDITH) -- McDonald's may finally have a solution to the ice cream machine always being down. (More)

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- After a season-long absence, beloved Royals catcher Salvador Perez is catching bullpen practice and ready to make an impact this season. (More)

