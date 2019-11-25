Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe teenager with a handgun was shot by police early Monday morning and is now in the hospital. Another teenager was also taken into custody. (More)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- People in Liberty are being urged to conserve water because of a mechanical problem at the city's water treatment plant. (More)
MOSBY, MO (KCTV) -- A federal buyout program targeting flood-prone areas could soon rid Mosby of nearly have of the town's homes. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a body was found on I-435 near Bannister Road in Kansas City. (More)
MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -- A community college in Kansas hopes to promote the winery industry in the state by providing space and resources for small wineries getting started in the business. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
CNN has an extensive rundown of the latest storylines and questions yet to be answered in the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, including whether national security adviser John Bolton might testify and how an explosive group of reported emails could impact the proceedings. (More)
Sports
(AP) -- In a surprise to many, the New York Jets routed the Oakland Raiders 34-3, dropping the KC's west coast rivals a game behind the division-leading Chiefs. (More, including a roundup of all the NFL action from Sunday)
