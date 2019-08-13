Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Aug. 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s back to school for the Piper School District, one of the fastest growing districts in the state. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The school year got off to a bumpy start for some KCPS students. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A bidder from Nebraska has paid $920,000 for a house designed and built by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Kansas City, Missouri. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At-home DNA testing has exploded over the last few years. You can find out everything from what countries your ancestors came from to what you’re genetically predisposed to, to what breeds the family mutt is made of. (more)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The newest addition to the Chiefs roster, cornerback Morris Claiborne, made his debut on the training field Monday. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- America's favorite restaurant chain just added to its menu for the first time in three years. (more)
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals (61-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-76, fourth in the NL Central)
7:15 p.m. Kansas City, MO
