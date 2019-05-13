Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, May 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The Kansas City district has found that its public and charter schools are increasingly racially segregated, expensive to operate and losing high school students. (More)
ULYSSES, KS (KAKE/CBS) -- A Western Kansas teenager will soon graduate with a high school diploma and a Harvard degree. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Do you have an extra $800 in your annual budget? Because you could be paying that much more for every day goods and services if the trade war with China continues. (More)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after three Chevrolet cars were stolen from Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — First Student Inc., has announced in a letter to the State of Missouri that they will lay off nearly 300 employees in Kansas City. (More)
We are starting the week a bit chilly with some patchy, dense fog. Jackets handy this morning with temps in the mid-40s. We will climb to near 70 by your drive home.
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) -- Would you pay $75 for one cup of coffee? That’s exactly how much the most expensive cup of coffee in the world costs -- and in North America, you can only find it at Klatch Coffee in San Francisco. (More)
