Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two months after an innocent woman was killed at First Fridays, the monthly arts festival continues to go through changes associated with the deadly shooting. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police trying to stop an SUV being driven by a man wanted on a felony warrant said they had to shoot at the driver after he tried to hit officers with the vehicle. (More)
DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) – Hy-Vee has released a tool individuals can use to see which locations were affected by a malware-caused data breach. (More)
NEOSHO, MO (AP) – An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a pet beagle that was skinned alive in southwest Missouri. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) – A Lawrence man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman after telling her the devil wanted her dead. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON (CNN) – Here are the 10 most important developing highlights as President Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings. (More)
Sports
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – A KC fan is on a mission to own as many Chiefs jerseys as he can get his hands on. And from Hall of Famers to the downright obscure, he has quite the collection going. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.