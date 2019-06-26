Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, June 26, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A developer is planning to connect KCK and KCMO by giving an old bridge in the West Bottoms a “creative crossing” complete with a food hall. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) and OLATHE (KCTV) --- Wrecks in downtown Kansas City and in Johnson County, KS., have resulted in two highway closures early Wednesday morning. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is the first day to legally shoot off fireworks. Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We learned this week that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to meet with NFL investigators sometime Wednesday. (more)
CLEVELAND, OH (AP) -- Hunter Dozier's grand slam capped Kansas City's five-run rally in the ninth inning off Hand, Cleveland's previously perfect All-Star closer, as the Royals rallied for an 8-6 win over the Indians on Tuesday night. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
CHATOM, AL (Meredith) -- A car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with a very unusual promotion -- Every vehicle comes with a bible, an American flag, and a 12 gauge shotgun. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (28-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (43-36, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland, OH; Wednesday, 12 p.m.
