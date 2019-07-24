Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, July 24, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV/AP) – The former special counsel in the investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian entities will soon give testimony on Capitol Hill concerning his investigation. You can watch the hearings live at KCTV5.com (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Veterans and first responders on Wednesday morning left Kauffman Stadium on their motorcycles and are headed to Washington, D.C. (More)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Lee’s Summit’s embattled school superintendent suddenly resigned Tuesday evening, ending months of controversy and giving him a massive payday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Federal immigration officers trying to arrest a Mexican man who is in the U.S. illegally smashed a car window and dragged him from the vehicle in front of his girlfriend and two young children, prompting condemnation from the woman's Missouri congressman. (More)
KANSAS (AP) -- State authorities have opened more than 70 investigations into alleged sexual abuse by Catholic clergy after receiving over 100 abuse reports in less than six months, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
MENLO PARK, CA (CNN) – Facebook will unveil a new policy on Wednesday to restrict sales and limit content related to alcohol and tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. (More)
Sports
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – As practice begins at Chiefs training camp Wednesday morning for quarterbacks and rookies, Coach Andy Reid says he’s expecting star receiver Tyreek Hill to come to training camp later this week with the other veterans. The status of defensive standout Chris Jones, however, is still uncertain. (More)
