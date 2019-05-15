Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, May 15, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was found dead in a vehicle engulfed in flames Wednesday morning. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Missouri's Republican-led Senate is set to take up a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks, a move that comes as GOP legislatures across the U.S. are emboldened by the possibility that a more conservative Supreme Court could overturn its landmark ruling legalizing the procedure. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Nicky Lopez rewarded the few thousand Kansas City Royals fans that stuck around through a game that stretched well past 3 hours with his first career hit, an RBI single late in their 11-5 rout of the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The American Cancer Society estimates more than 7,200 Americans will die from melanoma skin cancer this year. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried out the kind of protection that not even his offensive line can provide, Kansas City police. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new survey finds most people say they use swimming pools as communal bathtubs. (more)
Texas Rangers (17-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-27, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; 7:15 p.m.
