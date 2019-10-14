Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Oct. 14, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Of the city's 117 homicides so far this year, 110 have been from gun violence, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Now a local group is trying to share new perspectives from those left behind. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD was investigating a second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours and has arrested someone in the process. (More)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Donaldo Morales caught a break when federal prosecutors declined to charge him after he was arrested for using a fake Social Security card so he could work at a Kansas restaurant. But the break was short-lived. Kansas authorities stepped in and obtained a state conviction that could lead to Morales's deportation. (More)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A handful of Kansas counties are being urged to upgrade their voting machines to a voting system that creates a paper record of each vote. (More)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a former Washburn University football player and the wounding of current New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine has a new attorney. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
FORT WORTH, TX (CNN) -- A Fort Worth officer shot and killed a woman while she was in her own home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the wake of the Chiefs' disheartening 31-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium to the Houston Texans over the weekend, KCTV5 throughout the day will have you covered on Coach Andy Reid's Monday reactions and a lookahead to a matchup with the Broncos on a short week. (More)
