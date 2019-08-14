Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Students are headed back to school with change at superintendent. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It started with a confession and a threat. A man stormed into a Kansas City, Kansas hotel claiming he had just killed his wife and was heading to the Legends with a gun. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A juvenile has died after a shooting late Tuesday evening. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- Les Miles has plenty of experience taking over floundering Big 12 football programs. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It's a post that's been shared more than 250,000 times! A Georgia couple claims their dog died after swimming in a lake filled with toxic algae. Many of you are asking whether this could happen to your pet. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) - A father in northern Indian surprised his 22-year-old son with a brand new BMW for his birthday, but apparently it wasn't the luxury vehicle his son had hoped for. (more)
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals (61-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-76, fourth in the NL Central)
7:15 p.m. Kansas City, MO
