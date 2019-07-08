Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, July 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Monday is the deadline for Jackson County residents who want to challenge their property tax assessments. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends and family are mourning the life of Kansas City rapper, Mack Jones. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The national measles outbreak has not hit Kansas yet, but it has come close with cases reported in neighboring Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- A bat found in northeastern Kansas has tested positive for rabies. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Great Horned Owl is back where it belongs in the wild after months of care at the Lakeside Nature Center. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
CRESTVIEW, FL (AP) -- Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling. (more)
Sports
Home Run Derby; Cleveland, OH; 7 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Thome holds the record for the longest home run in Progressive Field history, a 511-foot shot against Kansas City in 1999. (more)
