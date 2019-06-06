Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, June 6, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
O'FALLON, MO (AP) -- A convicted pedophile who ran an international child pornography ring has been charged with the 1993 abduction, rape and killing of a 9-year-old Missouri girl, after previously undetected DNA found on her clothing implicated him in the crime, authorities announced Wednesday. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -- Four people are accused of using counterfeit $100 bills on shopping sprees across the Kansas City area. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Protesters marched in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon in an effort to push city leaders to fire Police Chief Terry Zeigler. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- An animal rescue has named a litter of puppies born during an outbreak of severe weather after our StormTrack5 meteorologists. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Over the past few months, KCTV5's Neal Jones hasn't shied away from controversial topics, but this Top 5 has him worried. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
CARENTAN, France (AP) — No murderous hails of gunfire this time. No D-Day objective that had to be taken, whatever the cost. This time, 75 years almost to the hour after he parachuted into Nazi-occupied France, Tom Rice again found himself floating down through Normandy's skies, now a grizzled 97-year-old thrilled as a little kid. (More)
