Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, July 30, 2019:
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County residents are leaning on local officials to extend the deadline to appeal property tax assessments. The county has been under fire in recent weeks for drastically increasing the assessment values for a large number of local properties. The appeal deadline was Monday, but county leaders can take up the issue and extend the deadline Tuesday to some time in the future. (More)
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Park University is leading an effort to give Medals of Honor to World War I heroes who may not have gotten consideration at the time due to their race. (More)
BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) – A Caldwell County, Mo., man remains behind bars without bond while local agencies northeast of Kansas City search his farm and nearby properties for the bodies of two Wisconsin brothers who went missing last week. Authorities have named Garland Nelson a suspect in the brothers’ disappearance, and he’s being held on a lesser charge of felony tampering with a motor vehicle. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has dug into her own pockets to finance an anti-suicide billboard, years after her father died by suicide. (More)
(AP) – A massive data breach at Capital One has exposed the financial information of more than 100 million Americans, including many in Kansas City. What you need to know about the breach, and how to check on whether your sensitive information was exposed. (More)
(CNN) – As a Democratic presidential debate looms in Detroit, here are the four questions that will determine how the field of candidates will shrink. (More)
ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – As Chiefs training camp heats up, WR Sammy Watkins says he’s ready to go, and star QB Pat Mahomes is living up to his “Showtime” nickname. KCTV5 has all your training camp storylines. (More)
