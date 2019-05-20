Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, May 20, 2019:
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday is a rare day, with a high risk for severe weather and a significant risk for violent, long-lasting tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to overwhelming demand, country music icon George Strait has added a second show to his special engagement at Sprint Center. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man was fatally shot and his wife wounded in a dispute over a $5 difference in the price of marijuana. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — The Missouri health department says pill abortions in Missouri declined last year after the state began requiring pelvic exams on patients seeking the procedure. (More)
ATLANTA (AP) — A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse College - an estimated $40 million. (More)
