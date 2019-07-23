Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, July 23, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Illegal immigrants across the country are anxious with the threat of deportation and the widespread of federal raids. Kansas City was not listed as a city targeted in the proposed ICE raids, but one family in the area was ripped apart Monday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is already a legend on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, and now the Chiefs quarterback is joining the team of another Kansas City institution. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A warning for those who use the Trolley Trail in Waldo after a desolate stretch went dark Monday due to a complex wiring theft. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Guadalupe Center is offering help for those who are seeking to file an appeal and get a hearing in front of a panel with the power to change your property tax assessment in Jackson County. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County man is facing three child sex-related charges after police say he set up a secret camera to look at an underage child. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN/Meredith) -- Sugar might be falling out favor, but it's the centerpiece of a makeover of Krispy Kreme that includes a new menu and its first store redesign in a decade. (More)
