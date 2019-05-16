Your Morning Brief

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri's Republican-led Senate has passed a wide-ranging bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, acting only hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City. (More)

BURBANK, CA (AP) — With "The Big Bang Theory" ending after 12 seasons, viewers can comfort themselves with reruns. The cast has those — and residuals— but not the reassuring workplace rhythm and camaraderie. (More)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Thursday is National Barbecue Day, but that’s pretty much every day in Kansas City. So, if anyone were to compile a list of the best barbecue spots in the nation, you’d think some metro places would be on there, right? Well, that’s not the case. (More)

(CBS News) -- Many people are not aware that obesity is a risk factor for cancer. Now new research shows changes in diet can lower a woman’s risk of getting breast cancer and dying from the disease. (More)

WASHINGTON (AP/Meredith) — Researchers have created a way for a smartphone to "hear" a warning sign of ear infections — fluid buildup behind the eardrum. (More)

