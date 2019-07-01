Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, July 1, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The first authorized marijuana farmers in Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are expected to turn a blind eye. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Outstanding student loan debt has doubled over the past decade to more than $1.5 trillion in 2018. It’ll be a topic of conversation for Congresswoman Sharice Davids on Monday. She is having a roundtable discussion on the impact student loan debt has on students, families, institutions and communities. (More)
MILLER COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 39-year-old man is dead and five others are injured after two boats collided at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been selected to his first All-Star Game. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are still looking for information about what happened in the moments before Brooklyn Lindsey was killed earlier this week. Lindsey, a transgender woman, was found dead on the porch near Independence Avenue. Saturday night, the men and women who knew her gathered to say goodbye. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.