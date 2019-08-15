Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019:
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Lawrence is considering ways to cut back on single use paper and plastic bags. During a city commission meeting, a couple ideas were tossed out, but they still have a long way to go. KCTV5 News talked to grocery stores and shoppers to see what they thought about a possible solution. (More)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man imprisoned more than 20 years for a double murder is innocent and should either be released or retried, a judge ruled Wednesday. Ricky Kidd, now 44, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the February 1996 deaths of George Bryant and Oscar Bridges in Kansas City. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (More)
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash. (More)
NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal safety officials have banned some Apple laptops from airline flights after Apple recalled the batteries because they could catch fire. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in a hotel shootout in Lawrence that killed one man and injured two others. (More)
(Meredith) - Pumpkin Spice Spam is now a real thing, and it will be here just in time for autumn. (More)
