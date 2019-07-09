Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, July 9, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many drivers know what it’s like to have accidentally driven into a pothole, bottomed out on a bumpy road or even had to take a detour because of highway construction. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two deadly shootings in Kansas City are leaving investigators with a busy Tuesday morning. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City fire department, homeland security and the hazardous response team were called to the IRS building early Tuesday morning. (more)
LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) - Former Kansas Secretary Kris Kobach announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, even after party elites begged Kobach to drop out. (more)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Numbers from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that African American drivers get pulled over more than white drives doesn’t surprise one critic. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
RIVERSIDE, CA (CNN) -- The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shook California on Friday also ripped open a fissure. (more)
Sports
MLB All-Star Game; Cleveland, OH; 7 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) -- We've seen Reggie hit the light tower, Pete Rose crush a catcher to score the winning run and a tribute to Ted Williams that sent shivers through Fenway Park. But come the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, baseball fans might witness something they've never seen before. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fans in Kansas City have packed the Power & Light District for the last month to cheer on the US in the Women’s World Cup, & the massive show of support could help bring more international play to KC. (more)
