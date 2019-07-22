Your Morning Brief

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, July 22, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS (KCTV) – Kansas health officials have announced new vaccine requirements for children ahead of the upcoming school year. (More)

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A closer look at the numbers reveals Leavenworth County is among the worst counties in the country for opioid issues.  (More)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A KCK family is on edge after a stray bullet went through their wall and into their living room, spurring concerns about crime in the area. (More)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A deadly triple shooting in KCK killed one minor and injured two others. (More)

MISSOURI (AP) -- Highly-volatile Sudden Oak Disease found in Missouri, weeks after it surfaced in Kansas. (More)

Today’s Trending Story

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Avengers: Endgame has finally passed Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time, following a re-release with new features. (More)

Sports

ST JOSEPH, MO/KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Organizations are making last-minute preparations ahead of two major Kansas City sports happenings---Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, and an AC Milan-Bayern Munich match at Children’s Mercy Park. More from KCTV5 and KCTV5.com today.

