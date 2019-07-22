Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, July 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS (KCTV) – Kansas health officials have announced new vaccine requirements for children ahead of the upcoming school year. (More)
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A closer look at the numbers reveals Leavenworth County is among the worst counties in the country for opioid issues. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A KCK family is on edge after a stray bullet went through their wall and into their living room, spurring concerns about crime in the area. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A deadly triple shooting in KCK killed one minor and injured two others. (More)
MISSOURI (AP) -- Highly-volatile Sudden Oak Disease found in Missouri, weeks after it surfaced in Kansas. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Avengers: Endgame has finally passed Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time, following a re-release with new features. (More)
Sports
ST JOSEPH, MO/KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Organizations are making last-minute preparations ahead of two major Kansas City sports happenings---Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, and an AC Milan-Bayern Munich match at Children’s Mercy Park. More from KCTV5 and KCTV5.com today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.