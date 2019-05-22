Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, May 22, 2019:
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It will be a busy day for the National Weather Service on Wednesday as they assess damage from reported tornadoes across Missouri and Kansas. (more)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Flooding has affected communities in both Kansas and Missouri after waves of thunderstorms dumped heavy rains over the past several weeks. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signed into law a bill that would allow profoundly ill people who have been unable to find relief with pharmaceutical medications to avoid prosecution for possessing certain blends of oil extracted from cannabis plants. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Paul Darling, a Kansas City native, accounts his time in Afghanistan with a new book. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback EJ Manuel, who was signed this offseason to compete for a backup job, has decided to retire after four seasons with Buffalo and one season with Oakland. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – With the new X-Men movie on the horizon and the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward from Endgame superhero fans are making an epic request to carry on a legacy. (more)
Kansas City Royals (16-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-23, fourth in the AL Central)
St. Louis, MO; 12:15 p.m.
