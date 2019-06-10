Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, June 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two kids are shot at Linwood and Gillham. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With school shootings becoming more widespread across the nation, some students are questioning their own safety while at school. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a contentious back and forth going on between different parts of the legal system in Jackson County. Sheriff Darryl Forte said the new screening procedure at the Jackson County Jail is clear. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a newly formed political action committee aimed at overturning Missouri's restrictive new abortion law. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has minor injuries after an aggravated robbery took place Sunday. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
YORK, ME (AP) -- Alicia Jessop knew Friday was going to be a memorable day, but she didn't realize it would be one she'd never forget. (more)
