Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, June 7, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two kids are shot at Linwood and Gillham. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With school shootings becoming more widespread across the nation, some students are questioning their own safety while at school. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a contentious back and forth going on between different parts of the legal system in Jackson County. Sheriff Darryl Forte said the new screening procedure at the Jackson County Jail is clear. (more)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a newly formed political action committee aimed at overturning Missouri's restrictive new abortion law. (more)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has minor injuries after an aggravated robbery took place Sunday. (more)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

YORK, ME (AP) -- Alicia Jessop knew Friday was going to be a memorable day, but she didn't realize it would be one she'd never forget. (more)

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.