Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We run down all the changes you'll see today at your polling place in the KC area, including social distancing, PPE and single-use pencils and styluses. (More)
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Election officials were scrambling ahead of Tuesday's elections to set up the polling locations to follow social distancing guidelines, dropping some locations entirely. (More)
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- All eyes are on school districts, as they decide how best to move forward into the fall. But how do you social distance on a school bus? Anchor Joe Chiodo dives into that. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Park Hill School District became the latest group of schools to employ a hybrid learning model as they ready to return to school in September. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A car crashed into a building. Then it was declared a homicide. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- The U.S. Postal Service says it has "ample capacity" to handle a general election, after the president cast doubt on whether post offices could handle the influx. (More)
Sports
(AP) -- The Big 12 said it will allow football teams to schedule one non-conference game this year, at a time when several conferences around the country are sticking to in-conference play. (More)
