KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An anti-lynching memorial that was ripped off of its base and thrown down a cliff at the height of local and national protests last month will be removed Friday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local advocate known as a resource for cold case homicides is helping to conduct a virtual vigil for murder victims and their families, as Kansas City's homicide rate soars. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Power & Light District is holding a watch party Friday night for the Royals' opening game of the abbreviated 60-game Major League Baseball season. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced a city ordinance against the harmful "doxing" of local officers and their family members. (More)
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- New numbers show minority-owned businesses in the Kansas City region were less likely to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program. (More)
(AP) -- A statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument to the Italian explorer clashed with police. (More)
(CNN) -- Fox Sports will debut "virtual fans" in its live MLB broadcasts during the shortened 2020 season, the network announced. (More)
