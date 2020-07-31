Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, July 31, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- It's the question on the mind of every parent and teacher right now. Just how contagious is COVID-19 among children? Anchor Joe Chiodo dives in and explains what we know and what we don't. (More)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A road rage on the interstate left a car rammed and a driver shot. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the face inside a vehicle in Jackson County on Thursday night. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The pandemic won't stop Blue Valley School District grads from being recognized. The district is hosting a livestream for high school graduations starting at 8 a.m. Friday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The alleged murder of a three-year-old girl is bringing criticism onto the state agency tasked with protecting children from abusive situations. Reporter Betsy Webster digs deeper into previous state investigations into the alleged abuse of Olivia Jansen, and why the documents have been so had to come by. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
BRAZIL (CNN) -- The Brazilian president, who had been criticized in the past for being dismissive of COVID-19, says he has mold in his lungs from the virus. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After months of no sports, the Royals and Chiefs are both busy again! We have you covered on how Chiefs training camp is looking different these days, and how the Royals are gearing up for their home opener Friday night. (More)
