KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Community members, clergy and others gathered outside the KCK City Hall on Monday to demand a federal investigation into the city's police department.
The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, MORE2, says they are demanding action from Mayor Alvey and the federal government to look into the "unchecked" police department and its "abuse of power."
"MORE2 has been demanding action from Mayor Alvey on this issue for almost his entire term," the Before his first term ends, he still has time to pursue justice for and with the constituents of Kansas City, KS who have been harmed by police. He has time to acknowledge their pain."
Earlier this month, it was reported from CNN that retired KCK detective Roger Golubski is the target of a criminal grand jury investigation.
KCK community members and advocates have wanted a criminal investigation into Golubski for years. Many say he terrorized members of the community by using his badge to extort sexual favors from poor black women and helped wrongfully convict innocent people.
Mayor Alvey responded to MORE2 on Monday:
“As you are aware, the Unified Government (UG) has been cooperating with various federal agency inquiries into these matters since 2019, providing any and all information requested by appropriate federal authorities. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the UG and the Mayor’s Office have not been able to comment publicly on the status or content of these inquiries and those restrictions continue. The UG will continue to assist federal, state, and local authorities on any external investigations or inquiries involving the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD), providing any and all information requested. I encourage the community to also assist by providing any new or relevant information they may have involving any unsolved cases or other matters for review, and want to assure our community that the UG will continue to assist authorities in their investigation. Our community, and especially those families that have brought forth allegations, deserve that the truth be known and justice be done, no matter how or when it occurs. We look forward to the findings of federal authorities.”
Tyrone Garner, who is running for KCK mayor against Alvey, also made a statement regarding MORE2's rally.
"Mr. Garner welcomes and continues to support any independent investigations into allegations of criminal wrongdoing that are geared towards bringing clarity, justice, and the comfort of closure to those that have demanded and pursued inquiry, healing and reconciliation."
