Winter Weather Flooding

In this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Water Patrol Troopers assisting utility company employees in shutting off natural gas lines in flood waters at Craig, Mo. In northwest Missouri, a levee breached Tuesday, unleashed a torrent that overwhelmed a temporary berm that was built up with excavators and sandbags to protect the small town of Craig, where the 220 residents have been ordered to evacuate. "They've got water running down Main Street," said Tom Bullock, emergency management director of Holt County, where Craig is located. 

 (Missouri State Highway Patrol, via AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- More towns are evacuating as the flooding Missouri River seeps over and breaches levees.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri River will crest Friday in Atchison, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri, at levels that fall just short of those reached during the historic 1993 flooding. Downstream from there, no major flooding is forecast along the river.

Several blocks of an industrial area in St. Joseph have been inundated with about 1 foot (0.3 meter) of water. Across the river from there, about 1,200 residents of the Kansas town of Elwood were urged to leave.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday easing regulations for motor carriers in an effort to allow them to more quickly bring in necessary supplies and equipment to aid in relief efforts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.