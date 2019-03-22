KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- More towns are evacuating as the flooding Missouri River seeps over and breaches levees.
The National Weather Service says the Missouri River will crest Friday in Atchison, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri, at levels that fall just short of those reached during the historic 1993 flooding. Downstream from there, no major flooding is forecast along the river.
Several blocks of an industrial area in St. Joseph have been inundated with about 1 foot (0.3 meter) of water. Across the river from there, about 1,200 residents of the Kansas town of Elwood were urged to leave.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday easing regulations for motor carriers in an effort to allow them to more quickly bring in necessary supplies and equipment to aid in relief efforts.
