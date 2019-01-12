KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service says portions of Kansas City received over seven inches of snow overnight.
Nearly 25,000 KCP&L customers did not have power this morning, while nearly 3,000 are without power in Wyandotte County.
By 2:45 p.m., the number of affected customers was just past 109,000 and there were 3,399 active outages.
"All available field crews and contractors have been brought in to get power back as soon as possible," KCP&L said in a release. "KCP&L crews started restoring power last night and have restored about 25,000 customers since the storm began."
"Because snow continues to fall and accumulate on trees and power lines, KCP&L is still assessing damage as crews work to repair damage," they said. "Weather and road conditions are slowing restoration."
"Because of those circumstances, firm restoration times are not yet available," they said. "Based on current conditions, we expect restoration work to continue into Sunday."
A list of warming centers is available by calling 2-1-1.
Power is on at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Harrisonville police have been posting on Facebook about an outage in their city.
"We know that most of our residents are still without power and we are unfortunately unable to give an update on that situation," the Harrisonville police said on Facebook. "We know that the electric department is working on the problem(s) but we don't know anything more than that. If the cold is becoming a concern to you and you can get there, the Community Center has set up a warming station."
The Waldo and Southeast branches of the Kansas City Public Library will not open on Saturday due to power outages.
Accumulating snow will continue all morning with additional light snow through the 7 p.m. hour, KCTV5's Erin Little says.
Parts of Kansas City could receive up to 10 inches of snow by Saturday evening.
Roads are expected to be snow packed and slushy all day depending on your location.
Crews treated all night, day shift has arrived to take over. Supervisors say we are in a good position for the next round of snow-roads are wet, slushy in spots so allow extra time and expect possible slick spots on bridges, etc— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 12, 2019
