KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Thousands are expected at Crown Center at the crack of dawn Saturday in hopes to make strides in the fight against breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society is looking to raise around $350,000 with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. Organizers are expecting more than 12,000 participants, with a mix of cancer survivors, warriors and families who have lost loved ones to the disease.
The money raised at the walk will not only go to fund research, but also to help families going through tough times battling cancer and survivors trying to bounce back from their fight.
Lorraine Butler is one of those survivors. She went for her first mammogram at the age of 40, and despite showing no symptoms and having no family history, she received the diagnosis that so many women dread.
Butler said that without all the support from people like those participating in the walk, it would have been very difficult to get through her battle.
“So you have a lot of warriors who are there to cheer you on, you have a lot of supporters that are there to cheer you on and you'll see them come together to this Making Strides walk,” she said. “That's what makes that so powerful.”
Butler has now been cancer free for two years and will be joining the other walkers Saturday when the event starts at 9 a.m. Registration is still open online at MakingStrides.ACSEvents.org or at the event at 7:30 a.m.
