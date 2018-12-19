More privacy problems for Facebook

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- More problems for Facebook.
The New York Times says the social media giant has been sharing all of your private information with their tech partners.
If you ever suspected Facebook knew a lot about you, you were correct.
Turns out they shared that information with lots of companies.
And that is not the impression Facebook gave congress 8 months ago.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg insisted the data of Facebook's more than two billion users is safe.
“Yes or no: is Facebook limiting the amount or type of data Facebook itself collects or uses?” asked Sen. Pallone.
“Congressman, yes. We limit a lot of the data that we collect and use,” said Zuckerberg.
But according to a new report in the New York Times, for years, Facebook struck deals to share users' personal data with more than 150 companies, including Netflix, Spotify and Amazon.
Among the allegations in the report: Facebook "allowed Spotify, Netflix and the royal bank of Canada to read, write and delete users' private messages." Amazon was able "to obtain users' names and contact information through their friends," and Microsoft’s Bing was able to "see the names of virtually all Facebook users' friends without consent."
Privacy issues, security breaches and the distribution of fake news has plagued Facebook for months. The scandals have forced Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to publicly apologize.
“We know that we did not do a good enough job protecting people's data and I'm really sorry for that and Mark's really sorry for that,” voiced Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO.
Facebook says it found no evidence of its partners abusing users' data.
In a statement to CBS News, Netflix said "at no time did we access people's private messages on Facebook or ask for the ability to do so."
Spotify said they were unaware of the broad powers Facebook had granted them.
