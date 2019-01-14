BULTER, MO (KCTV) -- Parents will often do anything to get their children to sleep through the night.
Now, a growing number of them are giving their kids melatonin. It is over the counter, and now if you walk into any pharmacy you will find products marketed to kids and their families.
However, is it safe?
As the sun sets in Butler, the Busick family is gearing up for bedtime. Reading with 8-year-old Sophia is a must.
“We keep a really strict routine,” Mom Kathleen Busick said. “Seven o’clock is medicine time, eight o’clock is bedtime.”
Sophia’s routine now includes melatonin.
According the the Mayo Clinic, melatonin is a hormone in your body that plays a role in sleep. The production and release of it in the brain is connected to time of day. It increases when it is dark and decreases when it is light.
Sophia sees the world a little bit differently.
At three years old, she was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. She also has global developmental delays, ADHD and anxiety.
Like many children with autism, Sophia will run away.
Busick says the three locks on their front door and a stop sign keep Sophia safe.
Busick's father figured out a solution for the sliding glass door and put a desk in front of it.
The Busicks say Sophia always struggled to sleep.
“She would fall asleep, but it would only last an hour or two,” Busick said. “We would switch off because someone's got to sleep.”
It was not until Sophia was about five years old that she slept through the night. That meant her parents went 1,825 nights without a good nights rest too.
“With melatonin, she sleeps through the night,” Busick said. “I don't have to worry about any safety issues with her getting out of the house.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, melatonin not only can help treat sleep disorders in adults, but it can also help treat sleep wake cycle disturbances in children with a number of disabilities.
However, before melatonin entered Sophia’s mouth, the Busicks talked to her doctors. She did a sleep study, and the family kept a sleeping journal.
“I feel like sometimes parents want that quick fix and it’s more about a convenience for them and not what’s in the best interest for their child,” Busick said.
Dr. Trevena Moore with the University of Kansas Health System says many parents do want a quick fix.
All over Facebook, parents have conversations about melatonin and their kids.
“Before we go down that path of medication, whether over the counter supplement, or something else, we really want to get a sense of what we’re dealing with as the primary sleep problem,” Moore said.
Moore says many sleep problems in children today are tied to phones, iPads, and screens.
A recent study in the Journal Pediatrics found that screen based devices are present in the bedrooms of 75 percent of children.
Those electronic devices emit light that disrupts melatonin production.
Moore says before giving your child a pill, you have to figure out first why the child is having trouble sleeping.
The Busicks are thankful they have found a solution for Sophia, but encourage parents to listen to the advice of a doctor, not a Facebook post.
“There is hope,” Busick said. “There are ways to get your child what they need. It is a process. It doesn't happen overnight.”
Melatonin has been proven to help children with autism sleep, like Sophia. However, for other children, health professionals are unsure about the long term side effects because not enough research has been done yet.
That is why, it is so important to check in with your child’s doctor first before giving them anything to help them sleep.
