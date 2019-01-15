KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Utility officials say it may take until Thursday to finish restoring power in the Kansas City area after last week's winter blast and forecasts for more bad weather won't help.
We are still digging out from last weekend’s whopper of a storm and already two, potentially three, more storms are putting Kansas City in its sights.
About 175,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers were without electricity at some point after a storm that started Friday dumped up to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow in the area. By Tuesday morning, about 20,000 remained in the dark.
KCP&L spokeswoman Katie McDonald says it's the "worst storm" the utility has seen in decades. McDonald says more than 1,500 line workers, engineers, tree-trimmers and other staff members are working to restore electrical power.
At one point, as many as 170,000 people were without power and about 40,000 are still without and a good number of them are in Kansas City, Missouri.
But she warned that forecasts calling for freezing rain, black ice and sleet this week could slow the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.