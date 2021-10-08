Jill Biden brings a dose of normalcy to Olympic Games amid a pandemic

 Clive Rose/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The White House on Friday released more details on First Lady Jill Biden's second visit to the metro area. 

Biden will visit KCK on Tuesday, Oct. 12. 

She will arrive at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. Once on the ground, she will visit El Centro Academy in KCK. 

The event is part of a tour the First Lady will take as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

Biden is continuing "her series of conversations and listening sessions with the Hispanic community," according to a release from The White House. 

After leaving KCK, Biden will visit Chicago. 

