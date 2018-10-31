KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A North Kansas City chapel says Halloween is one of their busiest days for wedding ceremonies.
They opened their doors for couples to walk-in and say, “I do” on the holiday
Scary music played as couples walked into Your Magical Day chapel on Northeast Vivion Road to tie the knot.
“It just creates the atmosphere so the brides come in and then they’re coming into almost a haunted chapel, and it’s just a little bit different something special for their wedding day,” owner Natalie Remington said.
Remington opened the chapel in 2014.
“It’s a magical day by itself, because it’s a happy day. Everybody gets to be a kid again. You get to eat candy, you get to give out candy and everybody’s dressed up,” Remington said.
Miranda Canizales chose All Hallow’s Eve. to say, “I do” for a couple reasons.
“I’m Pagan. I believe in witchcraft and all that,” she said.
It’s also her favorite holiday, but there was another day they were considering too.
“It’s just a really awesome holiday, and her favorite holiday. So, we just decided to do it on this day because I wanted to do it on 4th of July just because, you know, cool fireworks, but I mean the scary stuffs cool too,” Miguel Canizales said.
The ceremony took about 20 minutes and family and friends surrounded the couple.
Now, Oct. 31 will be cemented in history as their anniversary.
“It’s celebrating life and death, and we are celebrating our life together,” Miranda Neidermyer said.
