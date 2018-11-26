LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- More than a year after the University of Kansas adopted a policy allowing concealed guns on campus, only one gun-relation violation has been reported.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the sole violation was minor enough that it was corrected without disciplinary action. The violation was for carrying a gun inappropriately.
The policy was enacted in July 2017. In response to a Journal-World request, the university cited just the single violation that occurred Oct. 2 when a student was carrying a gun in the visible mesh part of a backpack, in violation of the provision that it be concealed from view.
A faculty member reported the incident, and the student corrected the problem.
