(CBS NEWS) – Tax Day is (finally) quickly approaching.

The IRS moved the deadline from April 15 to July 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and for anyone filling out those IRS forms, there are some tips and things to look out for next year.

“If you make less than $69,000, you are entitled to the IRS Free File program” CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explained, noting that the free tax filing software programs can be found at irs.gov.

Those who need more time to file can get an extension until October 15, but there’s a catch.

“An extension to file is not an extension to pay,” H&R Block’s Chief Tax Officer Kathy Pickering said. “So, if you're in a situation where you owe taxes, you're still going to need to estimate how much your tax payment needs to be and make that payment by July 15th in order to avoid any penalties or interest."

If someone doesn’t have the money now, they can apply for a payment extension of up to 120 days or ask the IRS to set up an installment plan.

For the millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic, it’s not too early to think about next year. Both state and federal unemployment benefits are taxable and will have to be paid next year.

“You can actually ask to have taxes withheld from your check, but it doesn't happen automatically. You have to ask to have that done,” Pickering noted, adding that there are six months left this year to make that adjustment to avoid a big tax bill in 2021.

Anyone who has already filed your taxes can still make an IRA retirement contribution, but it has to be in by July.