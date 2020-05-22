KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas and Missouri are out with new numbers on unemployment that show just how destructive the coronavirus pandemic was to the job market.
In Kansas, the state's unemployment rate reached 11.2 percent in April. That's up 2.8 percent from March and more than three times the number last April.
The report from the Kansas Department of Labor shows that seasonally adjusted job estimates show that total nonfarm jobs dropped by 130,400 from March, with 121,600 of those losses coming in private sector jobs.
“April estimates reflect the impact of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Job estimates fell by 130,400 over the month with reductions in the number of jobs for all major sectors,” DOL economist Emilie Doerksen said in a release. “The leisure and hospitality sector saw a particularly sharp decline, accounting for 50,200 out of the total decrease since March.”
In Missouri, the increase was slightly lower at a seasonally adjusted 9.7 percent for April, up almost 6 percent from a month earlier and up 6.5 percent from 2019.
Total unemployment topped 292,000 in April, with federal jobs the only area seeing job growth during the month, helped in part by employees being hired for the census.
While the unemployment number for both states hit record highs, both were a little better than the national unemployment rate for last month, which came in just under 15 percent.
